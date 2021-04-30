Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 541.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 677.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,331 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 749,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,980,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.