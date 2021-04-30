Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 480.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 304,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Plug Power worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.27 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

