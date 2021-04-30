Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,433.49

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,433.49 ($18.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,454 ($19.00). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,401.50 ($18.31), with a volume of 469,413 shares.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,433.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,440.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

