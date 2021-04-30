PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.57

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $11.18. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 175,235 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 5.03.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

