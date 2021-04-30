Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.43-1.48 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLYM opened at $18.32 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

