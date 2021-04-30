(PLZ.TO) (PLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$26.84 million for the quarter.

Get (PLZ.TO) alerts:

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for (PLZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (PLZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.