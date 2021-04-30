PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.270-2.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. 1,714,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,866. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

