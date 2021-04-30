PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.270-2.370 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.58 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

