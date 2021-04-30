POA Price Tops $0.0871 on Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. POA has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $737,425.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,097,284 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
