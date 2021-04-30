PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Update

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 1,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. PointsBet has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

