Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches Market Cap of $30.32 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $15.44 or 0.00026534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $30.32 million and $2.92 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.73 or 0.01102901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.00703494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.85 or 0.99817060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

