PolkaFoundry (PKF) Reaches Market Cap of $15.03 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $15.03 million and $1.52 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

