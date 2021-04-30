Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $3,273,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 14.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.25.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $421.45 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $426.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.