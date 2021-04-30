PopularCoin (POP) Market Capitalization Hits $464,397.78

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $464,397.78 and $6.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00075160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,157,070,485 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

