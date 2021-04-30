Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $272.35 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Populous has a total market cap of $272.35 million and $6.71 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00008756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

