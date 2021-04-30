Portion (PRT) One Day Volume Hits $253,039.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Portion has a market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $253,039.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

