Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

POR stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

