Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Million

Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce $8.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.61 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $5.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $35.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $37.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.36 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

