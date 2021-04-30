PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Shares Down 14.3%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 4,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research firms have commented on PSTNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PostNL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

