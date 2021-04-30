Power Co. of Canada’s (POW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.42.

Shares of POW stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 715,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,585. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$18.79 and a one year high of C$36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

