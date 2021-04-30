Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Power Integrations updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 599,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

