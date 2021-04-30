Power Ledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $184.57 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041671 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

