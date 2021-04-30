PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PPD in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PPD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. PPD has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $46.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.93.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PPD by 58.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PPD by 37.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of PPD by 3,271.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PPD by 6,953.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

