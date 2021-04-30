PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.