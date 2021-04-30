Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 11.2%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) traded down 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. 3,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 167,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,610,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

