Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.36) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.97). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.07.

TSE:PD opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

