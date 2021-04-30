Precium (PCM) Price Tops $0.0183

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. Precium has a market cap of $13.73 million and $599,106.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Precium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Precium has traded up 44.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Precium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Precium Coin Profile

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Precium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Precium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.