Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FRST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 3,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,557. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

