Principal Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

