Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000.

NASDAQ:GENY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. 7,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

