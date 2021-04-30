Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 47.4% in April

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,066,606 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

