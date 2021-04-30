Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 23,640 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 512.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.79% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

CNRG opened at $107.13 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68.

