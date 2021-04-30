Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 194.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3,315.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 102,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after buying an additional 88,415 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 63,584 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

