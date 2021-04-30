Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $375.44 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.24 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

