Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

