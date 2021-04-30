Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $243.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

