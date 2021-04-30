Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 25,167 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

