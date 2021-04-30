Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,855 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,597,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after buying an additional 1,135,331 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 802.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 283,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 253,295 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $53.96.

