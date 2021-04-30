Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 31,332 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 155.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.08% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,541,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNI opened at $62.34 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

