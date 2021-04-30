Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,267 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 242.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $580.20 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $586.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

