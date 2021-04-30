Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

