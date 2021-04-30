Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after buying an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.