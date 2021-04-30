Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

