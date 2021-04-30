Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $863.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

