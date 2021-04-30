Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.81.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN stock opened at $289.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.09.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

