Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 147.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $30.12 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

