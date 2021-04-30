Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 214,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $417.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

