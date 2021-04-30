Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

