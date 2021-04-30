Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

