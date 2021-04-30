Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

